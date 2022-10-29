History made at Ballymena RFC

THE lights over Eaton Park shone brightly last Friday night as history was being made when four teams from the Womens and Girls Sections took to the pitches in a series of competitive league matches,WRITES KIRSTY HILL.

Not to be outdone on such a memorable occasion, the U8s, known as the ‘Scallywags’, and U10s got in on the action with a joint training session/match with players from Ballymoney RFC.

Their commitment, determination and enthusiasm could not be denied as they put their training into practice and finished off their night with a game against their Ballymoney counterparts.

Their delight of getting stuck in was plain to see with one of the Ballymena mini players commenting, “we’re playing proper rugby now!”

Under-14s and 16s

Next up were the U14s and U16s. Unfortunately, fortune was not to be on their side with both teams suffering a loss.

However there are always positives to take away for coaches and players alike as Ballymena U16 Head Coach Mark Hermin referred to there being ‘some fantastic phases of attacking rugby’ during the match.”

Under-18s and Seniors

Kicking off later in the evening were the U18s and Seniors and once again, the U18s proved what a strong and successful team they are.

They continued in their winning ways, coming off as victors against a combined side of players from Ards, Ballynahinch, Cooke and Donaghadee.

While the U18s were running in the tries, the Senior Women made their way on to the pitch, led by Captain Ciara Fraser, through a guard of honour made up of the Scallywags, U10s/12s, to cheers of support and clapping from the home crowd.

It must be said, the Senior players put in a sterling effort with great defensive work, punishing tackles and great teamwork against a fast-paced Rainey side.

Unfortunately, success was not to be had on this occasion.

But it was clear to see the continued progression and development of this newly formed team as Coach Callum Patterson, remarked that the result did not reflect how well the team played.

The evening was brought to a close with all teams enjoying food and refreshments in the Clubhouse and a special thank you must go to our sponsors for the evening Lynn and Brewster.