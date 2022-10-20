Women/girls night of rugby this Friday at Eaton Park, Ballymena

ON Friday night (October 21) four Ladies/Girls teams from Ballymena Rugby Club take to the pitches at Eaton Park for League matches!

And the players are hoping for a good turnout of supporters as they bid for a winning start in their respective campaigns.

For the BRFC Senior Ladies it will be their debut at this level.

The Eaton Park ladies take on Rainey as part of the Ulster Conference League series.

Kick off is 7.45pm.

Under-18s

Meanwhile, the U18s will be joining forces with players from local clubs, Ballymoney and Rainey, and together will take on a combined side from Ards, Ballynahinch, Cooke and Donaghadee.

Ballymena U-18s have started their League campaign off in winning form and they hope their good fortune continues on Friday night.

Under-16s

The U16s will be joined by players from Coleraine and Rainey and together they will tackle neighbouring side Ballymoney.

Joint training sessions have been taking place at Eaton Park in preparation for the matches.

And the U14s will be a standalone team, and they take on players from Ballynahinch, Cooke and Ophir.

Strength to strength

Women and Girls rugby has gone from strength to strength at Ballymena RFC.

Some of their U18 and U16 girls now playing at Provincial Level - a great achievement for players and coaches alike.

The Women/Girls teams at Eaton Park are always ont he lookout for new players.

Anyone who would like to give the sport a try are welcome to contact Aine on 07809761028 or Mark on 07818405449.

“Or why not even go one better and come better come along and give the Ballymena teams your support on Friday night,” said a club spokeswoman.

“We are always keen to recruit new players regardless of age or playing experience, for our mini, youth and senior sections.”