George Courtney announces retirement from IMMA

GEORGE Courtney has retired from the Mixed Martial Arts scene!

And he bowed out in style with victory over England’s Vinnie Baldwin in The Fight Project MMA Series in Tullyglass House Hotel.

Courtney, who spent nine years in MMA, actually made his debut as an amateur at Halloween time in Tullyglass.

In his farewell battle - the main event of the night - Courtney had to contend with Baldwin coming out fast and strong in the hope of getting his opponent on the back foot.

But experienced campaigner Courtney weathered the storm and put Baldwin to ground.

He then controlled the positions before getting a solid low mount position and trapping one of Baldwin’s arms leaving him unable to defend himself from a barrage of body and head punches.

Such was the onslaught that the Referee was forced to step in and stop the fight 1 minute and 36 seconds into the opening round.

“It was a solid performance from George and a great fight to retire on,” summed up Rodney Moore, head coach at the Ballymena IMMA gym in George Street.

Mixed bag of results

Meanwhile, it was a mixed bag of results for Ballymena club fighters at the Tullyglass show.

They managed three wins out of five.

Everyone fought great and put on a superb display of themselves and for the club.

First out was heavyweight fighter Adam Wong.

The 21-year-old construction worker took on Belfast’s Chris Atkinson.

This was a barnburner of a battle with the two polar opposites - Wong, short and stocky, and Atkinson long and rangey.

The former was like a mini Mike Tyson working on the inside and hurting and causing major damage.

And at 2 minutes 17 seconds in the first round he dropped his opponent with a heavy body shot, uppercut, hook combination.

He then pounced on him and finished him with heavy ground and pound.

Next up was Ahoghill’s Nicky Gordon.

He was up against hybrid fighter Carter Coulter, from Bangor.

This was a catch weight bout at 73kg.

Another quick back and forth fight with Coulter coming on strong and hard from the opening bell trying to catch Gordon quickly.

The Ahoghill ace stayed calm under pressure and capitalised on capturing a head and arm choke on a scramble getting up from the floor forcing his opponent to tap out at 2 minutes 03 seconds in the first round.

* Also a big shout out and very well done to Rachel McIlhaga and Dillan Douglas who both fought great but unfortunately things didn’t go their way on the night.

Both did the club proud and the duo showed