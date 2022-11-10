Stuart McClurg wins Slemish Cup

EXPERT Elite rider Stuart McClurg won the recent Slemish Cup Trial at Slemish Mountain.

The Mid Antrim Motor Club Off Road Section organised event, which took pace on Saturday, October 29, was also the third round of the Ulster Trials Championshjp.

On a very damp and windy day 93 riders completed 3 laps of 13 different sections.

With conditions being wet and windy riders tackled through the course.

In the Expert Elite grade and winning the Slemish Cup was Stuart McClurg who lost 51 marks to 2nd placed Josh Hanlon on 64 marks.

Third placed was local Carnlough man Paul Abram on 65 marks lost.

In the Expert Grade Jake Hanlon won on 36 marks to 2nd place Stuart Hanlon on 42 marks to local Ballymena man William Dickey Jnr on 50 marks lost.

In the Semi Expert grade Aaron Smyth won on 26 marks to 2nd place Neal Perry to another local rider Sam McCallion on 36 marks also.

In the Clubman grade Terence McKee took 1st place by 1 mark less than 2nd place Philip McClurg with 37 to 38 marks lost.

In the ever-popular Sportsman grade Mark Adams completed the course on just 2 marks lost all day.

2nd place went to David Lemon on 7 marks and 3rd placed was Jonny Robinson on 7 marks also.

In the Youth A grade local boy Shane Abram won the McCosh Memorial Cup on 88 marks lost to Shannon Smyth on 99 marks.

In Youth B Mason Crawford took victory from Ben Allen with 39 marks to 82.

Mid Antrim Motor Club Off Road Section would like to thank all the landowners for the use of their land, Slemish Water for supplying water for all the competitors.;

Observers who gave up their day to observe in the wind and rain and to everyone who supported the event both competitors and course markers who make this event an iconic date in the trial calendar each year.