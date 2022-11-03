Good win for Seven Towers Ladies

Seven Towers U19 Junior All Stars 2022 played an English Touring School, Perrins High School from Hampshire at the Valley Leisure Centre.

Seven Towers U19 All Stars took the win in this special match, 25-15.

Seven Towers Netball Club would like to thank Perrins High School, Hampshire, England for the opportunity to compete.

The U19 All Stars Squad 2022

Olivia Drain - Age 16

Katie Allen - Age 15, U15 Futurre Internationals Academy and NNI U17 Development Squad

Rebekah Calderwood - Age 16, Former NNI U13 Development Academy and Current NNI U17 National Squad

Hannah Balmer - Age 16

Faye Pearson - Age 13 NNI U13 Development Academy

Leah Boyd - Age 16

Carys Worthington - Age 16

Amelie Pitmann - Age 14, NNI U15 Future Internationals Academy

Briony Robertson - Age 15, NNI U15 Future Internationals Academy

Ellen Thompson - Age 16, Former NNI U13 Development Academy