THERE were mixed fortunes for All Saints boxers at the Halloween Open finals at the weekend.

There was a great win for 15-year-old Archie Richie, adding another title to his ever growing list of achievements.

The Moorfields teen boxed superbly eventually stopping his opponent in the third round.

The Dunclug College pupil has had a superb season, winning a stack of titles.

Meanwhile, it was not to be for his young brother Joe, who had to settle for silver.

“We took a chance by moving him up in weight to get a contest but unfortunately just came up short,” said club head coach, T.J. Hamill.

“But Joe takes plenty of positives away from the contest and will work these as prepares for his next tournament.”

And All Saints Charlie Cushenan (16), from Bellaghy, lost in a close contest at the Halloween Show.

He took on a tough English opponent in a gruelling toe to toe bout and turned in a top display.

“All three All Saints lads, as always, did themselves and the club proud,” concluded T.J.

* On Friday night at the All Saints clubrooms on Cushendall Road, Ballymena, a Novice Exhibition takes place, starting at 7pm.