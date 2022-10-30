NORSTAR Inline Hockey Club in Ballymena plan to run a number of mini tournaments,

They are based at North Centre in the town and recently held their first training session.

Boys and girls from all over attended.

This season they will not be involved in a League.

But they aim to be lining up for competitive action the following year.

Norstar are always on the lookout for new recruits.

“All will be made most welcome,” said club spokesman Jonny Jones.

“At present you don’t need skates as we will be running an off skates and skates combined program for the first month.”

Inline hockey promotions

The club also plan to promote the sport in local schools, Churches and Youth groups.

“Anyone interested in booking a taster session should get in touch with us via email at info.norstarhockey@gmail.com,” said Jonny.