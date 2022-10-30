Shaun Oneill

Reporter:

Shaun Oneill

Email:

sport@ballymenaguardian.co.uk

Sunday 30 October 2022 10:00

NORSTAR Inline Hockey Club in Ballymena plan to run a number of mini tournaments,

They are based at North Centre in the town and recently held their first training session.

Boys and girls from all over attended.

This season they will not be involved in a League.

But they aim to be lining up for competitive action the following year.

Norstar are always on the lookout for new recruits.

“All will be made most welcome,” said club spokesman Jonny Jones.

“At present you don’t need skates as we will be running an off skates and skates combined program for the first month.”

Inline hockey promotions

The club also plan to promote the sport in local schools, Churches and Youth groups.

“Anyone interested in booking a taster session should get in touch with us via email at info.norstarhockey@gmail.com,” said Jonny.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymena Guardian

15 Wellington Street, Ballymena

BT43 6AB

Tel: 028 2564 1221