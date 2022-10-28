Body building duo in UKBFF Championships this weekend

Shaun Oneill

Reporter:

Shaun Oneill

Email:

sport@ballymenaguardian.co.uk

Friday 28 October 2022 8:00

TWO local body builders compete in this weekend’s UKBFF Championships in Bilston Town Hall, England.

They are Felix McAlinden and Daniel Wiezorek - both from the Definition Gym in Mill Street in Ballymena.

The duo won in the recent UKBFF Northern Ireland Championships in Coleraine.

Ballymoney Road man McAlinden, a personal trainer, won the Men’s Physique Over-40s Class, while Wiezorek won the First Timers Class at the Coleraine University venue.

“We are both looking forward to competing in our respective finals,” McAlinden told Guardian Sport.

“And we both thank Ricky and Robert Warwick and everyone in Definition Gym for all their support. The Gym is excellent to train in.”

Special thanks also goes to McAlinden’s training partner Ernest Tuff.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymena Guardian

15 Wellington Street, Ballymena

BT43 6AB

Tel: 028 2564 1221