Body building duo in UKBFF Championships this weekend

TWO local body builders compete in this weekend’s UKBFF Championships in Bilston Town Hall, England.

They are Felix McAlinden and Daniel Wiezorek - both from the Definition Gym in Mill Street in Ballymena.

The duo won in the recent UKBFF Northern Ireland Championships in Coleraine.

Ballymoney Road man McAlinden, a personal trainer, won the Men’s Physique Over-40s Class, while Wiezorek won the First Timers Class at the Coleraine University venue.

“We are both looking forward to competing in our respective finals,” McAlinden told Guardian Sport.

“And we both thank Ricky and Robert Warwick and everyone in Definition Gym for all their support. The Gym is excellent to train in.”

Special thanks also goes to McAlinden’s training partner Ernest Tuff.