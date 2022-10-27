Gold Dragon award for Dojo's Lead Coach

KAICHO David Toney has been presented with the Award of the Golden Dragon!

The Ballymena man, with 40 years of Ju-Jitsu training behind him, recently collected the honour in Kirchheim, Germany.

He was teaching at the prestigious International All Martial Arts Federation (IAMAF) event.

At the Gala Dinner which followed it was announced Toney had won the award.

“I am really pleased and humbled to be recognised at this level and receive this honour,” he told Guardian Sport.

Golden Dragons are known to symbolize prosperity, strength and power and are respected for their fairness and knowledge.

Event organiser, Antonino Marchese, informed Toney that the award is a limited edition, of which there are only 100 in the world.

Toney was accompanied on the course by one of his team of Principal Coaches, Peter Cooke who runs WJJF Antrim Club.

“Being fluent in German, Peter was the ideal choice to bring,” outlined Toney.

“As I am the country representative for Ireland - IAMAF invited me to nominate a further person. Peter accompanies me on many of my international trips and so I wanted him to get the acknowledgment he deserves. My wife Anne put forward a citation at short notice to propose Peter and I’m happy to say he was acknowledged also.”

Meanwhile, in Germany coach Toney had three 45 training sessions to complete during the course in Kirchheim near Munich.

The following day, when he thought his part had been played, he was requested to come back on the mats for a further two long sessions!

The German group are keen to have Toney back to teach early next year.

And they are in conversations regarding them attending a World Congress which is in planning for 2023 in Belfast.