New champion!

ALL Saints ABC have a new Ulster Novice Champion!

He is Bradan O'Donell, from Moneyglass, and he landed the coveted crown at the recent Ulster championships in Newry.

Last week the Ballymena Club had three boxers entered in the tournament.

And it was young O'Donnell who returned with the gold honour.

This was his first competitive tournament, and he came away with two wins - both contests being stopped inside the distance.!

Meanwhile, Harrison McGall, from Kells, came away with a silver medal after a good win in his semi final. He was unfortunate to lose his final against an opponent from St. Pat's (Newry).

And Kevin McGillion, also in his first competitive tournament, lost in his semi against a very strong opponent from Star ABC (Belfast).

“The lads will have gained a lot of experience from this and will come back stronger in their next tournaments,” concluded an All Saints club spokesman.