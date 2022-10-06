Gold for Tom

LOCAL sailor Tom Coulter won gold in the recent All Ireland Championship in Dun Laoghaire.

The Galgorm teen was competing in the end of season, Royal St. George Yacht Club run, ILCA/Laser event.

In the 41 strong ILCA 6 fleet, Coulter, representing East Antrim, looked like the dead cert at the end of day one, with three straight bullets.

Fellow Academy teammate, Sam Ledoux of the National Yacht Club was hot on his heels and Coulter dropped a couple of second place finishes on day two.

In the end Coulter took gold with some points to spare with Ledoux in second place.

Again, in this fleet the more interesting battle was for third.

Irish Sailing Academy’s Sophie Kilmartin of Malahide and Royal St. George, was neck and neck with RSGYC master Sean Craig heading into the last race.

Kilmartin pulled it out of the bag achieving her best result of the weekend with a third place finish, seeing off Craig for third place.

Tom Fox (RSC) was third-placed male under 30 after Coulter and Ledoux.

Charlotte Eadie (BYC) and Zoe Whitford (EABC) were second and third placed U30 girls in nineteenth and 21st place overall respectively. Marco Sorgassi (RSGYC) was second master in sixth overall and Hugh Delap (RSGYC), third master in twelfth overall. In the ladies ILCA 6 master category, Ali Robinson was first overall, followed by Rachel Crowley and Mary Chambers, all of RSGYC.

* The event was also a fund raiser for local ILCA sailor Kevin Doyle who was recently involved in an accident and requires ongoing care.

Between the event entry fee, raffle and gofundme donations, over €23,000 was raised, a remarkable sum and a wonderful testament as to how the ILCA class and the Irish sailing community come together when one of their own needs it most.

The Championships attracted 74 sailors from all four provinces, multiple counties and sailing clubs, once again, a super indication of just how popular the class and its events remain, even into the colder and breezier Autumn winter days.

The event also attracted the current third ranked ILCA 7 sailor in the world, Finn Lynch, who along with Annalise Murphy and Eve McMahon, very kindly offered their time to conduct one on one coaching as part of a raffle prize draw.

Race officer Harry Gallagher and his team delivered a near flawless six race event in winds ranging from 15-20kts across Saturday and Sunday.

The event was spread across three fleets with forty-one entrants in the ILCA 6 fleet, fifteen in the ILCA 4 fleet and eighteen in the ILCA 7 fleet.

Howth’s Gallagher delivered three back-to-back international-level racing on both days with no delays and competitors back ashore in record time.