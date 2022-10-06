Cup quarter finals complete

Teams were in action on Friday night for the quarter finals of the charity cup and the draw had thrown up what looked like a couple of interesting matches on paper.

BT/PO would entertain Thatch Inn after the Thatch Inn came through the preliminary derby game the previous week.

Pattons and Stayers met again for the second time in three weeks while Buffs hosted Diamond Bar and champions Drifters faced Redz in the Coach clubrooms.

Results from 30th September:

Buffs 8 Diamond 1

The Connor team put in another strong performance this week and had the result within the first five games of this match. Mark Bamber took the sixth singles game preventing the whitewash.

Wins for Buffs: Singles, Stevie Trainor, Maurice McClenaghan, Graham McCartney, Chris Hazzlett, Paul McDonald. Pairs, Graham McCartney & Paul McDonald, Rodney McCartney &Alan Service, Derek Todd & Martin Coulter.

Wins for Diamond: Singles, Mark Bamber.

Pattons 3 Stayers 6

Pattons would have been hoping for swift revenge after the league defeat to Stayers two weeks earlier but it wasn’t to be in a match that had four 180s.

Wins for Pattons: Singles, Andy McCaughern, Russell Stewart. Pairs, Russell Stewart & Chris McDonald.

Wins for Stayers: Singles, Ashley Rainey, Justin Cushenan, Ben Gilmore, Geoff McIlveen.

Pairs, Justin Cuhenan & Ben Gilmore, Ashley Rainey & Geoff McIlveen.

Drifters 9 Redz 0

Drifters were flawless in their win as they didn’t drop a leg finding doubles when needed against Redz.

Wins for Drifters: Singles, Geoff Wylie, John Elder, Ian Rainey, Darnell McCrory, Geoff Matthews, Ryan RIchmond. Pairs, Geoff Matthews & Darnell McCrory, John Elder & Ryan Richmond, Geoff Wylie & Sean Kearns.

BT/PO 5 Thatch Inn 4

On paper this looked like the tightest match of the draw and that’s exactly the way it played out.

At four games in it was still uncertain what the final result would be but the draw was in favour of BT/PO and they took the next three games.

Wins for BT/PO: Singles, Stephen Purdon, Joe Balmer, John Rock, Billy Gay. Pairs, Billy Gay & Joe Balmer.

Wins for Thatch Inn: Singles, Josh Rock, Roy Gilchrist. Pairs, Phil Moore & Josh Rock, Jacqui Rock & Roy Gilchrist.

Best legs: 16 Geoff Matthews, Joe Balmer. 17 John Elder x2, Ben Gilmore, Joe Balmer. 18

Warren Craig. 19 Paul McDonald, Josh Rock. 20 Ryan Richmond, Maurice McClenaghan,

Justin Cushenan, Joe Balmer, Josh Rock.

180s: John Elder, David Steele, Neil Marshall, Justin Cushenan, Ben Gilmore, Joe Balmer, Jamie Rock

High Finishes: 135 Phil Moore, 121 Warren Craig, 107 Geoff Wylie, 106 Ashley Rainey

Fixtures for Friday 7th October

Charity cup to be played in The Thatch - BT/PO, Buffs, Drifters, Stayers

Tushy Cup to be played in the Diamond - Thatch Inn, Diamond, Redz, Pattons

Draws for these are made on the night when all teams are present at the venue.

Other News: The Tushy Cup individual will also be held in The Diamond Bar Ahoghill this Saturday. Entry fee is £10 with payout down to semi finals. Registration closes at 13:30 with darts starting at 14:00. Proceeds go to McMillan cancer and everyone is welcome. The Northern Ireland Open & Matchplay will be held from 14th – 16th October in Bellinis Newry. Friday is closing date for entries and all information can be found online.