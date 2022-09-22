Grand finals day at Ballymena

BALLYMENA Bowling Club Grand Finals took place - with 11 different ones decided.

The first one was played on Thursday evening with Ivan Lynn and Jennifer Dowds taking on father and daughter pairing of Megan Devlin and Graham Wilson.

Megan and Graham raced into a 9-1 lead before their opponents scored a 3 to reduce the deficit.

But although the rest of the match was nip and tuck, Devlin and Wilson finally ran out 19-11 winners.

The early games on the Saturday began at 10am.

On rink 2 Neal Garrett and David Torrington were up against Chris and Michael Wilson.

The first nine ends were shared, but the Wilsons upped the tempo in the second half to win 19-14.

On rink 3 Stephen McCrory and Artie McAuley faced Leslie Telford and Graham Wilson in the handicap pairs.

After a bright start Telford and Wilson led 17-11 after 13 ends, but a count of 2 and 4 saw McCrory and McAuley level at 17 apiece.

However a strong finish in the latter stages saw Telford and Wilson run out 23-17 winners.

The last 10am game was between J.R. Nicholl and Alastair McCrea in the 2 bowl final.

McCrea led 12-10 after 16 ends, but Nicholl's experience told in the last 5 ends to win the game 17-13.

Next up were the 1.30pm matches.

On rink 2 Kathleen Telford met Eva Gage in the Ladies Singles Final with Gage always in control to eventually run out a 21-13 winner.

On rink 3 Andy Morrison and Roy Torrington contested the Men's Senior Final.

And after 8 ends Torrington led 6-4, but Morrison scored heavily in next 9 ends to lead 19-9.

And although Torrington got the better of the last 7 ends Morrison took the title with a 21-15 victory.

Finally, on rink 4 Steven Falls and Danny McCullough were inseparable over the first 11 ends of their Kelly Handicap Singles game.

But McCullough stormed to victory with some outstanding bowls in the remaining ends to win 21-12.

After lunch the last 3 matches began at 3.30pm,with Danny McCullough taking to the green again to play Edwin Campbell in the Senior Citizen's final.

Campbell was able to match McCullough in the first half of the game on rink 2.

But the Carnlea man showed all his finesse to totally dominate the second half, to eventually win 21-14.

On rink 3. Octogenarian John Montgomery finally won a finals day Cup after 25 years of trying with a rather one-sided victory against Robert Robinson in the Junior singles 21-6.

Competition on the day concluded with Graham Wilson and sons Chris and Mickey taking to the green again to play Tommy Hill, Ivan Lynn and Artie McAuley in the triples.

In a highly contested game the scores were 4-4 after 8 ends.

But a disastrous loss of 5 in end 9 saw the Wilsons take the initiative.

And although their opponents won the last 3 ends they deservedly won the game 12-8.

Presidents Andy Hill and Valerie McCrea would like to thank Graham Wilson for running what was a fantastic day of competition and everyone who assisted with the catering along with all those who gave their time to help with the marking of the games.

Everyone can now look forward to the Club dinner and prize giving in November.

The 4 course meal is £20 and can be booked with bar manager Mary