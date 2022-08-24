IT was a double success for Ballymena Bowling Club in the Northern Ireland Championship play offs last week, with the Senior Fours of Graham Wilson, Geoff Padgett, Neal Garrett and Roy Torrington taking the honours over Old Bleach by 17 points to 13 on Ulster Transport green in the final.

And not to be outdone the Senior Fours of Grace Henry, Jennifer Dowds, Eva Gage and Barbara Cameron out gunned favourites Portstewart in the PTWBA on their own green by 20 shots to 7.

Both teams will now contest the All Ireland finals next month.

On the NIPGL league scene Ballymena Midweek all but ensured it's Division 1 status with a convincing 6-1 win against NICS last Wednesday evening at home, and Ballymena Vets 1 just got the better of Carrick to win 6-4 in the Veterans League.

Ballymena Vets 2 however, had a miserable day, losing all points against a strong Larne team.

Meanwhile, the final week of the Thursday fun bowls took place last week with Robert Robinson taking the honours in the League programme.

Mary Davidson was runner up, and it was Robert again who played his way through to lift the 2 bowl Knockout Cup with a final win against Leslie Telford.

Full league results

NIPGL Midweek Division 1

BALLYMENA......................6 (71)

NICS.............................1(54)

Rink 1. Harry Millar, Dessie Shaw, Edwin Campbell, Francis Gilchrist WON 15-11.

Rink 2. Robert Robinson, Robert McCready, Jim Cameron, Danny McCullough WON 25-11.

Rink 3. John Montgomery, Willie McNabb, Jennifer Dowds, Artie McAuley WON 19-18.

Rink 4. Allen Stewart, Sandy Gilmour, Denis McMaster, Alastair McCrea LOST 14-12.

NI Veterans Leagues

Ballymena 1..................6 (30)

Carrick 1........................4 (29)

Rink 1. Artie McAuley, John McFall, Geoff Padgett, Danny McCullough LOST 15-14.

Rink 2. Allen Stewart, Ivan Lynn, Andy Hill, Graham Wilson WON 16-14.

Ballymena 2................... 0 (24)

Larne 2............................10 (47)

Rink 1. Harry Millar, Robert McCready, William Crawford, Jim Cameron LOST 16-13.

Rink 2. Robert Robinson, Sandy Gilmour, Dessie Shaw, Denis McMaster LOST 21-11.

FIXTURES

Wednesday 24th August

PTWBA League

Ballymoney Ladies v Ballymena Ladies

Saturday 27th August

NIPGL Division 1

Ballymena A v NICS 2pm

C.I.Knock v Ballymena B

Monday 29th August

Vets League

Balkymena 2 v Mossley 2

1.30pm.