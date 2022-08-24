Congratulations Rebekah

AHOGHILL netball player Rebekah Calderwood represented Northern Ireland in a friendly with the Republic of Ireland.

The Ballymena Academy pupil competed on Saturday at the Unuversity of Ulster Jordanstown.

Rebekah, who also plays for Seven Towers Junior Under-16s, turned out at the weekend for the NNI Under-17 National squad against the Republic of Ireland’s Under-21s.

In a close, competitive, and physical encounter the Northern Ireland side lost narrowly - 34-36.

Versatile Rebekah is equally at home as WD (Wing defence) or GD (Goal defence).

A good turnout of spectators enjoyed the clash.

NNI U-17 team coach, Julie-Anne Cairns, is full of praise for the teen player.

“Rebekah has really developed her game in the Mid Court this season and has become a solid Wing Defence,” Julie-Anne told Guardian Sport.

“Rebekah comes out strong to offer and re-offer, carries the ball confidently up the court to the attack and consistently backs up the attack to recycle the ball when required.”

Julie-Anne, who is also her coach at Seven Towers club, outlined that Rebekah was previously a Specialist GD!

“So her development in this area of the Mid Court has been a joy to watch,” said Julie-Anne.

“Rebekah has worked hard all Summer with Netball Northern Ireland and Tailored School Performance sessions in preparation for this match,” said Julie-Anne.

“Her hard work and commitment on and off the court paid off as she displayed an impressive performance against ROI on Saturday.”

Ballymena Academy, Seven Towers Netball Club and Netball NI are all very proud of Rebekah and her Sporting Achievements.

They all congratulate her on her international call-up.