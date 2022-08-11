Runner-up in Leinster Open

TOM Coulter finished runner-up in the recent Leinster Championships in Dun Laoghaire.

The Galgorm teenager was delighted with the achievement.

He was competing against a record turnout of sailors.

And the line-up included a guest appearance from the World No. 1 ranked female ILCA 6 sailor, Vasileia Karachaliou, and the Ukraine’s Sofia Naumento.

Strong winds, which are Tom’s preferred conditions, made for two days of exhilarating racing against stiff competition.

Next up for the Ballymena Academy pupil are the 2022 Irish National Championships in Tralee.

Last week Guardian Sport highlighted Tom’s pinnacle of the season so far - his participation in the EurILCA 6 Youth European Championships and Open European Trophy competitions in Greece.

Earlier in the year the 16-year-old from Galgorm, travelled to Thessaloniki to compete in his first international event.

This was a restricted entry championship, with each competing nation allocated a number of places.

Tom was successful in obtaining one of the 8 entries allocated to Ireland – in total 6 males and 2 females competed for Ireland at the event.

400 sailors from 34 nations across Europe took part in the European championship.

Following a spectacular opening ceremony attended by Greek Olympian Voula Patoulidou there followed three days of qualifiers, with two races per day.

This was a massive step up event for Tom, with the huge entry field separated into four fleets of 72 boats per fleet.

Racing took place several miles off shore meaning that it took an hour to sail to the race site alone.

Following the qualifiers, in 33 degrees and often tricky sailing conditions, Tom was placed in the bronze fleet along with 4 of the Irish sailors.

After three more days, he secured an impressive final 16th position in the 72 strong bronze fleet.

“As my first international event, this has been a steep learning curve. Although my fitness and race strategy were sound, I definitely struggled with my starts,” he told Guardian Sport.

“These sailors know their game, and there is no room for error. I also need to take more risks to connect with the fleet and build in recovery options.”

The Ballymena Academy pupil said it had been “an incredible experience,” adding that he had enjoyed every minute of it – “Sailing is fun in all weathers, but its much nicer in the heat and sunshine,” he said.

* In Tom’s other favourite sport - rugby - he was recently selected to play against an American touring rugby team as part of the Ulster U18 schools development squad at Newforge.