YOUNG Jamie Moss got a baptism of fire taking part in the Eurocycles Junior Tour of Ireland Six Stage race.

On Stage one the 17-year-old finished in the main pack on the same time as the leader!

But in Stage two he was involved in a crash and lost a lot of time spending the rest of the race trying to back into the peloton.

Having lost time his overall ambition was gone - but he still worked for the Ulster team and got himself into a break away.

No doubt the experience he gained from the event will stand him in good stead for the rest of the season and give him confidence for next years event where he will be a second year junior.

* Well done to all the Ballymena Road Club riders who took part in the Ulster 10 mile TT Championships that the club held.

And a special mention to Eileen Burns winning gold in the Ladies Section and Deidre McAuley for winning bronze in the Ladies Masters.

This week see's BRC hold a 25 mile TT for the Ernie Mark Cup.