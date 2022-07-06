Gallery - A look back at the Galgorm Castle Golf Club's 2022 Captain's Day

THERE was a good turn out of expectant golfers looking forward for a good round of golf on captain Mr. David Millar's Captain's Day at Galgorm Castle Golf Club.

The golfers teed off into a cold blustery wind with cloudy skies.

Each golfer received a 'goody' bag at the start and a 'complimentary' burger plus a drink at the halfway mark.

There were also prizes to be won at selected holes.

A big thanks to our Captain Mr. David Millar for the hospitality and refreshments provided and thanks go to the two ladies who were offering a 'complimentary' drink at the twelth.

The meal was good and the course was in excellent condition thanks to the greenkeeping staff under the leadership of Rodney McKay.

A good day was enjoyed by everyone.

Twenty two handicapper Jonathan Larmour won the Captain's Prize in a close finish by one point from George Small playing off ten.

Larmour ('ding' at Longlands) and Small were level at halfway. Through The Maple Larmour with two bogeys, a par and a double bogey was one point ahead of Small (two pars, a bogey and a par).

Larmour increased his lead to three points over Beechers with a birdie to a par from Small.

Small reduced Larmour's lead to one point at the finish after finishing with two bogeys to two double bogeys from Larmour.

Division 1

At halfway Kurtis McCartney (3) was leading by two points from Gary henry (7) ('ding' at Longlands) with Stephen Black (7) another two points behind. Through The Maple McCartney ('ding' at The Fort) was still leading by two points from Henry. Black was a further three points down.

Up the Grove McCartney, after three pars, was still holding on to his two point advantage over Henry (birdie and two bogeys).

Black (bogey, birdie, par) was another two points further back. Kurtis McCartney finished with two pars to win by three points from Stephen Black (two pars) and Gary Henry (par, double bogey) and with a better back nine second place went to Black.

Division 2

Peter Moore (10) and Kevin McCavera (11) were vying for the lead at halfway, a point ahead Stephen Sexton (10).

Approaching Beechers Sexton was leading by a point from Moore with McCavera (two bogeys) another two points behind.

Through the Grove Sexton (bogey, par) had increased his lead to three points ahead of Moore (two bogeys). McCavera (two bogeys) was a further point back.

Sexton finished with a par and a double bogey to win by two points from Moore (bogey, par) with McCavera (bogey, par) another point behind the placings.

Division 3

Keith Barkley (15) had a two point advantage over Andrew Robinson (20) ('ding' at Longlands) and Harry Cook (14) at the turn.

Approaching the Grove Barkley was still leading by two points from Robinson with Cook ('ding' at Arthurs Seat) another two points behind.

Over the closing three holes Barkley finished with two bogeys and a double bogey to win by three points from Rpbinson (double bogey, par, 'ding') in second place. Cook (bogey, double bogey, bogey) was another point outside the placings.

Division 4

After the front nine Mervyn Lamont (28) held a commanding six point advantage over James Rea (27).

Robert Artt (24) ('ding' at Longlands) was another two points behind.

Afterr The Maple Lamont was leading by five points from Artt with Rea another two points behind and approaching the Grove Artt had closed to within two points of Lamont followed by Rea who was trying hard to catch up.

All three players ran into bogey trouble over the closing three holes with Lamont holding on to win by one point from Artt.

Rea was another point behind.

Other results – Gross Prize – M. Reid 39 gr/pts – Longest Drive at 17th. D. Traynor – Nearest the Pin at 7th. I. McCully – Nearest the Pin at 12th. A. McKillop – Putting Competition – J. Sutherland - Captain's Guests – C. Robinson – Past Captains – N. Fitzsimmons – Senior's Prize – N. Reid – Committee Prize – N. McVeigh – Ladies Prize Section 2 – H. Cunning – Ladies Prize Section 1 – F. McKinney – Best back 9 – J. Surgeoner (BL1) – Best Front 9 – C. Galbraith.