Bayview Hotel returns as title sponsor at Armoy road racing meeting

THE Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club (AMRRC) has confirmed the title sponsor for this year’s event which takes place on Friday 29th and Saturday 30th July, as spectator programmes and car park passes go on sale.

The Bayview Hotel in Portballintrae is returning as title sponsor for the fourth consecutive year.

Trevor Kane, owner of the Bayview Hotel and a keen supporter of road racing said; “I’m delighted to confirm that the Bayview Hotel will once again sponsor the Race of Legends for Armoy Road Races 2022. We have a well-established relationship with the Races now, having supported the event each year and we are glad to see it go from strength to strength.

“To have the quality of road racing that is on offer each year right on our doorstep is an opportunity not to be missed, and I know the Bayview Hotel will be a popular accommodation choice for road racing fans from right across Ireland and further afield as they come to watch the Armoy Road Races.”

Commenting on this year’s Armoy Road Races, Bill Kennedy MBE, Chairman and Clerk of Course, said; “We are very grateful to Trevor Kane of the Bayview Hotel for his continued support of this hugely popular event. The Armoy Road Races are totally dependent on the support of our local businesses, communities and visitors. We are truly appreciative of all their financial help as without it we just couldn’t stage such an event.”

The official Armoy 2022 Race Programme includes a free car parking space and access to spectator viewing zones. They are available for purchase from the Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club (AMRRC) website; armoyroadraces.com.

Bill Kennedy continued; “We are encouraging folk to go online and purchase a programme which includes a free parking space. That way we will know how many spectators to expect, and it ensures we have adequate parking and facilities like toilets and food trucks in place. We’re expecting to draw a significant crowd again if last year was anything to go by and we are excited to once again bring quality road racing to the area.”

The race practices will take place as normal on Friday 29th July 2022 followed by a Friday evening and all-day Saturday racing event.

This event is enabled by funding from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. For more information about the Armoy Road Races and the Bayview Hotel Race of Legends, visit the website: www.armoyroadraces.com search for AMRRC on Facebook or follow on Twitter @ArmoyRoadRaces.