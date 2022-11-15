Police trying to trace suspects in burglaries probe

Police in Mid and East Antrim are investigating a report of a commercial burglary that occurred at a business address in the Fenaghy Road area of Cullybackey, on Monday 14th November.

At approximately 02.30am, more than one individual is believed to have entered the premises, following access through a side door.

Numerous items were reported to have been taken, including tool kits and battery packs.

Following a Police search, a vehicle was seized and a 32 year old woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary. The woman has since been released on police bail to return for further questioning at a later date.

A further search was conducted at another property with suspected stolen items being recovered. A second vehicle was also seized.

Police believe at least two other suspects may have been involved. The possibility that this incident is linked to a spate of recent burglaries across the district is being investigated.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward. If you noticed suspicious activity in the area, have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 411 of 14/11/22. Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .