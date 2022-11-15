Celebrate 50 years of Wyse Byse!

The roots of Wyse Byse can be traced back to Wellington Street, Ballymena when Jim and Richard McLoughlin took over the popular Kingsland variety store in November 1972.

Still an independent enterprise, the pair’s first shop was demolished to make way for the Tower Centre and this resulted in a move across the streetto premises beside the now defunct the post office .

The year 1985 was a landmark for Wyse Byse as they clinched a site on Church Street then, as now, one of the most famous shopping locations in Northern Ireland.

in 1991 the shop was fire bombed and a new store was built and opened in august 1992.

Wyse Byse have three branches Ballymena, Newtownards Road and Cregagh Road, Belfast.

Despite the growing trend for online shopping Wyse Byse continue to trade well due to the fact that they continue to offer customers a great choice of quality goods at the very best prices.

Richard McLoughlin said: “We also extend a very warm welcome to all our loyal customers that have supported us over the last 50 years.

“We are proud to say that many of our staff have been with us for over 40 years and I thank them all for their continued support.

“We have seen many changes over the years and Wyse Byse have played a leading role in achieving many ideas both in Belfast and Ballymena.

“The first Business incentive District or BID for short in Northern Ireland was in Ballymena and we played a leading role in achieving that goal.

“It has been a great success for Ballymena which remains one of the best country towns for a mix of independent and multi national retailers.

“Prepare to spend a while in any of our stores to peruse the outstanding range of everyday essentials, luxury goods and gift items. Take a stroll through our furniture department and see the quality German slide robes, tables and chairs, settees, occasional items, textiles, pictures, mirrors and much more.

“We also have toiletries, housewares, hardware, drapery, confectionery, cleaning requisites, pet supplies, luggage, stationery, flowers and a vast selection of Christmas decorations- and all at Wyse Byse affordable prices.

“To mark our fifty years in business there are lots of special offers in store and we are giving away fifty £50 vouchers from 17th to 19th November. Spend £50 to enter the draw.“ ”

With the next generation well established Wyse Byse will continue to offer all our customers great value merchandise.