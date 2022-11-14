Council to host Ulster-Scots event

MID and East Antrim Borough Council is to host an event for Ulster-Scots Leid Week, which runs from November 21-26.

Council received correspondence from the Ulster-Scots Agency which explained that it was currently planning for Ulster Scots Week.

A letter circulated to council, from the Director of Development at the Ulster-Scots Agency read: "The success of this now annual programme is only possible with the continued support of a wide range of partners to deliver a diverse programme of events.

"Attendees at previous events have confirmed that they have helped them not only to re-engage with the language but also to recognise its intrinsic value in terms of enhancing their sense of self and place.

"We want to build on the progress of recent years and in order to expand activity across every part of the country I am writing to ask you, as a key stakeholder, to engage with us and consider how Mid and East Antrim Borough Council could participate in Ulster-Scots Leid Week 2022.

"I believe that it is essential that we help folk to understand more about the Ulster-Scots language, the role that its plays in the lives of its speakers and the place that it has within our wider community."

Sinn Fein Cllr James McKeown queried: "Each year, this comes before us. Is it not meant to apply for funding?

"This comes before us every year. It's usually sent back in order to apply for funding through our funding schemes.

"It seems, for Irish Language Week, it is done the same.

"I think this is the way we should continue."

The Director of Communities, Katrina Morgan, said: "Mr McKeown is quite correct. This report comes quite the same as the Irish Language Week. Both are treated as exactly the same.

"Council will host the event as part of the Good Relations Strategy and our work to do that.

"Any other groups that want to host anything in the borough can go through the grant funding scheme.

"So, this is the same as in previous years and will be treated in exactly the same way as the Irish Language Week."

UUP Cllr Robin Stewart proposed acceptance of the proposal and this was seconded by UUP Cllr Keith Turner.