Blackbird performance at Ballymena North

AD Hoc’s gripping production, Blackbird, takes place at Ballymena North Business and Recreation Centre, on Friday, November 18, (7.30pm).

Una and Rays relationship only lasted a few months over 15 years ago but the repercussions are still felt by both of them.

They haven’t set eyes on each other since but having seen his picture in a magazine Una tracks Ray down to his place of work.

As a young woman she now wants answers about the relationship they had.

There is an ambivalence with the characters relationship meaning nothing between them is purely black or white.

Larkin Sinclair and PJ Davey take on the roles of Una and Ray in this gripping production from Ad Hoc Theatre Group which has been described as being ‘….somehow, queasily, a love story’.

Larkin has trained in Physical Theatre, Improvisation, Stage Combat and Meisner Technique.

As an emerging actor stage appearances have included 'Playboy of the Western World', two plays at Féile An Phobail, and Martin Lynch's 'We'll Walk Hand in Hand'.

Lead roles include 'Connolly is Dead' (Tread the Boards) and 'Safe Word' (Angelique Corry, Accidental Theatre).

She has appeared in several short films including 'Sustenance' and 'An Irish Story' (The Little Green Door) and 'Tick' (8M Productions). TV roles include the BBCs 'Line of Duty'.

Davey is a graduate of Acting Coach Scotland during which he appeared in 'Troika' and 'Leftover' at the Edinburgh Fringe.

He has performed in many short films including 'We knew Sarah', 'Chrons Actually' , 'Flowers Unwilted' and 'Counterpunch'. Directing duties for Bigger Than Us Productions include 'Date With Destiny' , 'Intent To Murder' and 'Mind Games-4 LaBute Shorts'. Among his stage performances are 'Animal Farm' (South Bank), 'Zoo Story' (BTU), 'A View From The Bridge' (DAMD Drama) and most recently 'Over The Bridge' Bright Umbrella).

Director Angelique is a playwright, performer, intersectional feminist, activist and momma. Her plays explore the body, family and complicated relationships between women. Most recently, she directed in the No Touching Theatre Festival during Covid. While 6 months pregnant, she directed, wrote and produced her play 'Safe Word' at Accidental Theatre. She hopes to write and direct more now that theatre is back.

For bookings search ‘Blackbird’ on Ticketsource.co.uk

Content Warning - Contains explicit content, language and themes of abuse.

Adult only performance, aged 18+.