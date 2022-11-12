Teenager Justyn secures 2nd Dan Black Belt

JUSTYN Owens has successfully overcame serious health issues and is now proud owner of a 2nd degree black belt in Ju-Jitsu!

At the age of just three years old his parents were told he had autism, dyslexia, dyspraxia and moderate learning disabilities.

But the battler fought his way through many health related issues.

Recently he was presented with his 2nd Dan certificate - much to his delight, and the delight of his very proud parents.

Justyn came through a most technical, demanding grading examination in the Seven Towers Leisure Centre.

WJJF members

He participated along with 59 fellow WJJF members from all over Ireland.

The 19-year-old attended along with eight other Dojo senior students who achieved their 1st Degree black belts.

At the age of seven Justyn was first enrolled in Ju-Jitsu.

Mum Gayle was quick to thank Sensei David Toney, and his team at the Ballymena Dojo, for all they did for Justyn.

“Sensei David taught Justyn confidence, built up his self-esteem, the training corrected all of his coordination and balance problems, and he now shows absolutely no signs of dyspraxia. The Jujitsu has also cured his attention span problems,” outlined Gayle.

Fantastic achievement

Sensei Toney said the 2nd degree black belt achievement is “a fantastic achievement at any time but most of all now, following the pandemic, when so many of his peers have fallen by the wayside.”

“This is testament to Justyn’s resilience and strength that he kept going, trained hard and met the grade. We are so very proud of him,” summed up Toney.

Home-schooled

Justyn was home-schooled for seven years, and during this time his parents were delighted to discover that he exceeded all expectations.

The quietly confident, well mannerd young man, is physically very fit.

The budding gymnast helps out at the local club, and sometimes travels to assist at the one in Ballymoney.

Mum Gayle concluded with these words of advice - “Don’t let anything rob you from living your best life, you are not made for a mediocre life, you were made to thrive.”