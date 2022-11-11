Woman escapes blaze - man arrested

Detectives in Ballymena are appealing for information following a report of arson at a property in the Castle Gardens area just after midnight on Friday November 11th.

Detective Inspector McCoy said: “Shortly after midnight a house fire was reported in the area.

“Our colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and confirmed that a fire had started in an upstairs bedroom and that they believe this to have been deliberate ignition. As such we are investigating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life.

“Thankfully the female occupant of the property, who was present at the time, was unharmed but extremely distressed. Our Fire Service colleagues were able to extinguish the fire, however extensive smoke damage was caused to the property.

“We have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of arson endangering life and he remains in custody at this time.

“Our enquiries are continuing and I’m appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time the fire took place or witnesses any suspicious activity to contact us on 101 quoting reference 10 11/11/22.”

