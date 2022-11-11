Flowers and food on meeting agenda for Glarryford WI

Ladies at Glarryford WI elected their officials for the next year at their recent meeting when Executive member Rosemary McAllister oversaw proceedings.

Newly elected President Marion Gregg is joined on committee by Gillian Reid, Ann Johnston, Sandra Patton, Adeline Cherry, Eithna Crawford, Carol Alexander, Margaret Gregg, Joan Forsythe and Pat Nixon.

Ellie’s Accessories from Broughshane joined members at their first meeting and ladies were tempted by an array of scarves, bags, jewellery and other accessories as well as hearing how the business has developed.

Just two days later Glarryford hosted a community event for all ladies in the area. After a delightful afternoon tea served by Jacqui Johnston of Delightful Bites they were treated to a fabulous floral art demonstration by the very talented Karen Frew.

More than 80 ladies attended this event and several took home floral arrangements after the raffle which raised £385 for Alzheimer’s Society.

HEALTH

Food is the topic again for the next meeting where Judith Calvin from ‘Health is Good Food’ will be presenting a cookery demonstration.

This meeting will be held at 8 pm on Thursday 10th November in Glarryford Farmers’ Hall and all ladies in the area are very welcome.

Food is again the subject of the December meeting when Montgomery’s will be serving up Christmas Dinner, again in Glarryford Farmers’ Hall, on Thursday 8th December, with light entertainment to follow.

All ladies in the area would be made most welcome to join with us – for further information contact President Marion Gregg on 07521956261 or Gillian Reid on 07736233703