Remembrance ceremonies

TO commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armistice the 12th Battalion Royal Irish Rifles Memorial Association will be holding a parade and wreath-laying ceremony on Friday 11th November.

The Association would like to extend an invite to members of the Loyal Orders, Somme/Great War societies to attend this event.

The parade will assemble at 7:45 at the Services Club, Trostan Avenue moving off at 8 pm sharp. Anybody wanting to lay a wreath please speak to a member of the Association at the parade start point.

Meanwhile, on Friday 11th November the Chairman of the Ballymena Branch, The Royal British Legion will be at the Garden of Remembrance in the Memorial Park for a short service ahead of the main Act of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday.

Anyone wishing to attend this please assemble at the Memorial Park by 10:50am.

On Sunday 13th November those wishing to take part in the Annual Remembrance Sunday Parade please assemble at Ballymena Service Club for 10:15am.

The parade will march off at 10:30am to the Memorial Park via Trostan Avenue, Castle Street, Bridge Street, Waveney Road and Galgorm Road.

After the Act of Remembrance and laying of wreaths in the Memorial Park, the parade will march off at 11:25 to St. Patrick’s Church via Galgorm Road, Lower Mill Street, Wellington Street where the salute will be taken by the Deputy Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim, then to Church Street, Castle Street before returning to Ballymena Services Club after the Church Service.