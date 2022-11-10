Ballymena Chamber Christmas Window Dressing Competition

BALLYMENA Chamber of Commerce have launched the 2022 Christmas Window Dressing Competition.

Chamber President Leigh Heggarty said: ‘It is fantastic to be able to bring our annual Christmas Window Dressing Competition back this year.

The pandemic forced us to cancel the competition in 2020 and 2021 but we are delighted that this year we can give our businesses across the Ballymena Area the opportunity to showcase their business by entering the competition.

Many of our businesses go to great efforts to decorate their premises at this special time and it is not only the children who enjoy looking at the fabulous displays, customers of all ages enjoy looking at the windows and marvelling at the ingenuity and imagination on display’.

Chamber Business Development Manager, Tom Wiggins shares Leigh’s enthusiasm: ‘This is the annual competition which Ballymena Chamber has traditionally organised for many years.

It is the biggest competition of its kind in the Ballymena Area.

Whether you have a business in the Town Centre or in one of our picturesque villages you can enter the competition for free.

Each year it is one of the things so many shoppers look forward to and our businesses do not disappoint.

The displays help add to the excitement which builds in throughout December and as a Chamber we are delighted to help businesses showcase their efforts and get rewarded for all their hard work’.

Leigh added: ‘This year there are trophies up for grabs for the three best window displays and we are looking forward to judging and sampling the wonderful atmosphere in both Ballymena and our villages.

“It is always a difficult decision and we will be announcing the winners at the Chamber’s Christmas Social Event in The Adair Arms Hotel on Friday 9th December.

“Again, just like the competition this is a free event that Chamber host for our members, other businesses in the area and any members of the public who would like to pop in for a tea/coffee, mince pie and even a glass of wine.”

If you would like more details about the competition or you would like to enter simply contact Tom Wiggins – tom@ballymenachamber.co.uk