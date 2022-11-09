Broughshane festive fair

BROUGHSHANE is getting into the Christmas spirit with a Festive Food and Crafts Fair and Lights Switch-On on Saturday, November 26.

The Christmas family fair will take place at Houstons Mill, Broughshane from 3pm to 7pm.

It is being organised by Broughshane and District Community Association in partnership with key sponsors and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Christmas festivities will include Traditional Christmas Music by Ballyduff Silver Band, Christmas Village Food and Craft Market, Christmas Petting Zoo and Santa's Winter Wonderland.

In addition, there will be a Santa's Children's Illuminated Pedal Power Parade in which children of all ages are invited to illuminate and decorate their pedal-driven tractors, diggers, cars and bicycles in Christmas lights and decorations and participate in Santa's 'Children's Christmas Pedal Power Parade'.

The parade starts from 1st Broughshane Presbyterian Church carpark at 5.15pm sharp. Medals will be awarded to all of Santa's Pedal Power Helpers.

Broughshane's Christmas Lights will be switched on by Santa Claus at 6pm sharp.