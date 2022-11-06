In Pictures: Dunclug College Prize Day

THE Principal of Dunclug College has thanked the school’s Board of Governors for their unwavering support and service.

Speaking at the annual prize distribution, Mr. Niall Oliver also highlighted the role of staff in the ongoing running of the schooll.

He said: “The College would not function without the hard work, loyalty and dedication that the staff show each and every day. I’ve been impressed by the resilience that has been shown in a year where restrictions gradually eased to allow for the recommencement of activities, enrichments and clubs.

“I would also thank Vice-Principals for Curriculum and Pastoral - Mrs Hastings and Mrs Davidson - for their strategic input, commitment, energy and drive. I must also thank my wider Strategic Leadership Team, Mrs Alexander, Mr McClintock, Mr McNeilly and Mr McKillop for their unwavering support and dedication.

“I must also pay tribute to my secretarial staff, to Mrs Bonnar as my personal secretary for keeping me abreast of appointments, to do lists and regular coffee! My thanks to Mrs Erwin and Miss Anderson who bring many years of combined experience to support the day-to-day running of the front office.”

Mr. Oliver also referred to the work of Learning Support Assistants at the school as part of the work with pupils with various types of Special Educational Needs.

“Similarly, the Sixth Form Supervisors, the team of Technicians in Design and Technology, Home Economics, Science and Educational Technology who play a vital role in the management and delivery of these subjects and areas in the daily life of the College. We are also privileged to have a College Nurse, whose chief role is to manage illness that arises, bring support to children, make contact with parents and maintain appropriate records.

“I also want to thank the Building Supervisors, Mr Devenney and Mr Bonnar ably led by Mr Blair, and cleaning staff, for the high standard of their work. They, together with canteen staff, led by Mrs Turtle, and supervisory staff, play an important role in making the College a healthy and secure environment for all the young people. As a combined staff, we are a team – and it is the increased teamwork which drives the potential, secures the success and celebrates achievement.”

But he said that afternoon truly is a celebration for those pupils who worked for their best and worked for their achievement. Today is an opportunity for us all to join collectively and celebrate all that is good.

“I am glad to report there was continued success both at GCSE and Post 16 – performance remains steadfast and sure!

“Year 12 pupils, their teachers and parents, can be justly proud of their GCSE achievements this summer, which were the best on record. 89% of students achieved a minimum of 5 grades in the A* – C range, with 68% achieving a minimum of 7 grades A*- C. 65% of pupils achieved a minimum of 5 grades A*-C including both English & Maths. f options for their future pathways.

“Congratulations to top performers with A*- A grades: Vanesa Musat (7A* & 1A) & Sophie Kirk (1A* & 7As) Those pupils with A*- B grades: Sarah-Jane Anderson, Andrew Croy, Anna Francey, Adele Graham, Peter Hall, Caitlin Hayes, Emma Houston, Sam Kernohan, Noah Rea & Sam Rock. Over 50 students achieved at least 2 A*- A grades and a wide range of students achieved combinations of high grades, at least 5 of which came into the A-B range.”

Turning to A-Level, he said that congratulations are due to Sadie Balmer, Will Carroll, Alex Dael, Alisha Getty, Marc Graham, Hannah Hill, Ellie-May Macartney, Lewis McFetridge, Alysha Millar-Currie, Konrad Skorowski, and Aaron Willis who each achieved three A-Levels to include A*, A and B grades in this year’s round of A Level results.

And there was a special mention to Hannah Harrison and Lucy Hayes, both achieving 3 A*/A grades.

Mr. Oliver continued: “In a year group where there were 39 A grades including 10 A* Grades. The following students achieved at least three top grades, one/two of which were A*/A grades: Katie Adams, Samantha Brolly, Charlene Carleton, Jody Carson, Samuel Clarke, Nicole Cuckson, Leah Hamill, Rachel Hamilton, Amy McAuley, John McDonald, Adam McLaughlin and Jack Murray.

“The following pupils achieved two/three successful grades: Emma Barrow, Casie Bonnes, Kelsey Dawson, Jodie Farquhar, Tegan French, Lewis Frew, Ben Harkin, Ella Henry, Charis Hutchinson, Sophie Linton, Zoe Millar, Mollie O’Neill, Leah Peacocke, Joanne Ross, Jessica Smyth, Joel Steele, Hugh Swann and Brandon Turner.

“Of those pupils sitting 3 A-Levels 60% achieved 3 grades in the A*-C range.

“85% of students achieved three successful grades. We extend congratulations also to those who had achievements commensurate with their gifts, including 87% of students who studied two A Level grades and achieved Pass, Merit or Distinction.”