Slemish Probus Club celebrates longstanding member Campbell Barkley's 90th birthday

SLEMISH Probus Club recently celebrated a milestone for one of their longest serving members, Campbell Barkley, who recently turned 90 years of age.

Club President Jackson Minford commented: “Campbell has been a member of the club since 1989 and was Club President on two occasions, the most recent in 2013.

“When we realised that Campbell was soon to turn 90, the members wanted to acknowledge not only his long service as a club member but also celebrate the occasion of his 90th birthday.

“The members were delighted that Campbell's wife, Kay, was able to join with them and share in this special occasion."

“Our guest speaker on the day was local man Alan Kirk who spoke to the members about Helping Hands, Healing Hearts Ministries, a Northern Ireland based charity and the work they do in The Philippines helping children.

“Alan himself spent over five years in The Philippines and was able to give the members first-hand experience of what life is like for these children and the positive contributions this charity makes to the lives of the many vulnerable children.”

For more information on the charity and its work www.helpinghands

ministries.com