Ultimate's £1,130 for NI Hospice

THE Ultimate In Fashion Draw raised £1,130 for Northern Ireland Hospice.

During the shop’s recent Night of Fashion, to celebrate their 40th anniversary, tickets for the raffle were on sale.

And the public responded very generously, contributing to the very worthy cause.

“I would like to thank every single person who supported the draw. We at Ultimate have been long time supporters of Hospice,” said Ultimate In Fashion owner, Libis McAllister.

The winners in the Hospice Draw were - Shirley Graham-Smith (£100 Galgorm Resort and Spa Voucher); Noreen Hughes (£100 Mark and Spencer Voucher); Joan McMullan, (Oran McAtamney£50 Butcher Voucher).

At the Night of Fashion a geat evening out was had by all.]

Ultimate In Fashion began life in the Castle Centre in Antrim, before moving to the Tower Centre in Ballymena, and then on to its current location, 13 Wellington Street in the town.