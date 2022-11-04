Thousands expected for Padre Pio relics in Ballymena

THOUSANDS of people are expected to venerate the relics of Padre Pio when they are brought to Ballymena’s All Saints Church.

The Saint Pio Foundation announced that the visitation of the relics of Saint Pio of Pietrelcina will take place in the Diocese of Down and Connor from November 6th to November 11th, 2022, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Saint Pio’s canonisation.

Schedule of the Ballymena visitation:- Tuesday, November 8, 2022 5.00pm-10.00pm: All Saint’s Church, Ballymena; 5.00pm: Evening Prayer

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 - 9am-10.00pm: All Saint’s Church, Ballymena - 10am: Mass in honour of St. Padre Pio; 7pm: Evening Prayer

Thursday, November 10, 2022 - 8.30am-9.30am: All Saint’s Church, Ballymena; 10.00am: Mass to conclude veneration

Foundation CEO Luciano Lamonarca said: “We are indeed grateful to Bishop Treanor, and to the Diocese of Down and Connor for inviting our organization to bring the relics of Padre Pio to Northern Ireland. The most important fact, in our opinion, was that the majority of those attending the tour of the relics of Padre Pio would never be able to travel to San Giovanni Rotondo or Pietrelcina to visit the places where our Saint was born, lived, and died. It has, therefore, become a mission for us to enable these faithful devotees to have a 'spiritual encounter' with Padre Pio.”

Bishop Treanor commented: “The Diocese is very excited to host this pilgrimage of the relics of Saint Pio who is recognised by the Church as a model of faith and inspiration. He has helped so many people, and there is a profound devotion to Saint Padre Pio across the diocese and Ireland with many seeking his intercession in time of need. It will be wonderful that so many people will get the chance to spend time in prayer before his relics.”

The first and second-class relics of Saint Pio available for public veneration include:

- The crusts of his wounds

- Cotton gauze bearing his blood stains

- A lock of his hair

- His handkerchief soaked with his sweat only hours before he died

- A piece of Padre Pio's mantle

In the Catholic Church, relics are physical objects associated with a saint or candidate for sainthood – part of the person’s body or something with which he or she was in contact. Relics are not worshiped but treated with religious respect. Touching or praying in the presence of such an object helps a faithful individual focus on the saint’s life and virtues, so that through the saint’s prayer or intercession before God, the individual will be drawn closer to God.

Founded in 2014, the Saint Pio Foundation is a US non-profit, charitable organization that promotes the legacy and teachings of Saint Pio of Pietrelcina, popularly known as Padre Pio. See saintpiofoundation.org