Manslaughter accused claims 'self defence'

A MAN accused of the unlawful killing of Aaron Law (pictured) was refused bail at Ballymena Magistrate's Court today.

Fergal Gerard Doherty (41), with an address listed as Main Street, Portglenone, was charged with manslaughter which is reported to have occurred on October, 30 2022.

He appeared in court via video-link from Antrim Police Station.

The court heard that the deceased party had been escorted by a doorman from a licensed premises in Portglenone.

A "verbal altercation" ensued and Doherty, the owner of the bar, attempted to intervene.

It was said that the deceased party had attempted to strike Doherty and Doherty reacted by punching Mr Law once. This caused Mr Law to fall back and hit his head on the road.

The deceased party was conveyed to Antrim Area Hospital where he died of his injuries on October 30, 2022.

Police objected to bail, however, Doherty's barrister, Mr Joe Brolly, said that his client had a clear record and this was a case of self-defence.

He claimed his client had co-operated fully and had been "extremely distressed" by the incident which he described as "a terrible, terrible tragedy".

District Judge Nigel Broderick extended the Court's sympathy to the family of the deceased and said there had been a "tragic loss of life".

He acknowledged the defendant's clear record but said that given this was a "small, rural community" and a number of people were still to be interviewed, the investigation was still at an "early stage and ongoing."

Bail was refused and the case has been adjourned to December 1, 2022.