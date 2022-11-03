Ballymena NI Hospice Group's 34th Christmas Fair next Wednesday in Tullyglass House Hotel

NEXT week Ballymena Northern Ireland Hospice Support Group hold their 34th Annual Christmas Fair at Tullyglass House Hotel.

The popular fund raiser takes place on Wednesday, November 9 (11am until 7pm).

The Fair has been a mainstay fundraiser for the Group for the past 34 years.

Over the 10 years prior to Covid it has raised £100k for the work of N I Hospice.

This year, as always, Toni Bailes, Fair Organiser, has sourced new exhibitors included in the list of 60 stalls offering jewellery, antiques, artisan baking and foodstuffs, sweet treats, cosmetic products, handmade crafts, Christmas cards, gifts, and much, much more.

Let your Christmas Shopping begin at the Fair.

Admission is £4 payable at the door.

Parking is not a problem with adequate parking at the Hotel and also overflow parking at Wellington Presbyterian Church – a six minute walk on Sourhill Road.

Before, during or after your visit to the Fair relax in the magnificent Tullyglass House Hotel where you can enjoy delicious morning coffee/scones, lunch, afternoon tea or an evening meal.

The Support Group would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Gus McConville and his excellent staff for their support and use of the hotel again this year.

Ballot tickets

Ballot tickets can be bought at the Fair throughout the day and there are fantastic prizes to be won.

The first prize is an overnight stay with breakfast in Galgorm Spa and Resort and access to the spa facilities.

Enjoy a wonderful day out whilst helping to raise funds for N I Hospice.

For the last 39 years thousands of adults, children and young people with life limiting conditions have received care both in hospice and at home and support is also provided to families and carers.

N I Hospice receives only partial Government funding and depends on voluntary donations to fund the current running costs expected to rise to £21m this financial year.

The work of N I Hospice can only happen with the help of the general public.

The Ballymena Support Group are sincerely grateful for the generosity and support of the community in Ballymena and surrounding area.

“ We have the support of many businesses, organisations and volunteers who continuously help with financial and practical support such as sponsorship, donations, events, raffle prizes, boxes in shops not forgetting those who stand three times a year on the Ballymena Streets with a collection tin,” outllined Ballymena NI Hospice secretary, Muriel Barr.

“Last year in our community the Ballymena Group raised £115k for NI Hospice and that could only happen with the support of the community.”

Happy Christmas

The Ballymena Support Group wishes you all a Happy Christmas and hope to see you on the November 9 to start preparations for the festivities.