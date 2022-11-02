One day after Guardian story - car park machine is fixed

AFTER months of waiting, Ballymena’s Springwell Street Car Park is back in working order - just one day after the Guardian highlighted problems at the entrance.

The Guardian reported on Tuesday how exasperated traders in Ballymena had been left shaking their heads with frustration because the town centre's main car park had been reduced to just one entry point with the big festive shopping rush just around the corner.

And it may have just been a coincidence but motorists arriving at the car park were suprised to see that the ticket dispensing machine was fully operational again.

For more than two months, the dual entrance portals at the Council-owned Springwell Street multi-storey car park had been cut to one lane due to a broken ticket machine.

The forlorn piece of technology was wrapped up in black plastic with red warning tape and a bright orange traffic bollard is also blocking the entrance.

Traders had voiced their disappointment at the situation especially as the business community is hoping for a good pre-Christmas shopping season.

"This car park is under council control and you would think that they, of all people, would be on top of this situation.

"I've actually spoken to some councillors who were not aware of the problem and its potential ramifications for business people," said one trader.

He warned that the single broken machine could cause 'huge traffic problems' in the town centre area if it was not back in operation soon.

He said: "We all know that Ballymena's car parks are packed to capacity as people come into town for Christmas shopping - many of them from outside the area. We've already seen some tailbacks arise but when the town becomes really busy it will cause gridlock and that will drive shoppers away."

And these views were echoed by local MP, Ian Paisley.

He said: “Chaos surrounding the car parking arrangements in the Springwell Street car park must not be allowed to damage the retail experience on offer in Ballymena.

“I’m asking for emergency action to be taken to get the car park fully operational without further delay.

“The one lane provision into the car park is not sufficient and will cause logjams and delays.

“If the parts to fix the problem remain delayed this week then alternative arrangements must be made.

“Retail in Ballymena was damaged enough by its own lockdown and now all hands to the pump are required to make up the gap!

“Retailers need special support to help them rebuild the offering this shopping town has and a delay to a car parking arrangement cannot be permitted to stop this town moving forward.”

The Guardian asked Council for a response to the concerns raised by traders.

In a statement they said: "The part required to repair the machine has been on order for some time and is due for delivery and subsequent fitting."

They did not clarify when that delivery is expected.

As of Monday, the machine was still out of operation.

But on Wednesday morning car park users were delighted to see the machine was back in owrking order.