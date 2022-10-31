Remembrance ceremonies

The Ballymena Branch of The Royal British Legion officially start their Poppy Appeal on Saturday 5th November 2022, when the Deputy Mayor of the Mid & East Antrim Council opens the Poppy Shop located in the Ballymena Services Club.

The Poppy Shop will be open from 9:00am until 5:00pm on Saturday 5th and from 9:00am until 5:00pm from Monday 7th November through to Saturday 12th November. The Poppy Shop can be contacted on 07935 261772 during the times listed.

On Friday 11th November the Chairman of the Ballymena Branch, The Royal British Legion will be at the Garden of Remembrance in the Memorial Park for a short service ahead of the main Act of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday.

Anyone wishing to attend this please assemble at the Memorial Park by 10:50am.

On Sunday 13th November those wishing to take part in the Annual Remembrance Sunday Parade please assemble at Ballymena Service Club for 10:15am.

The parade will march off at 10:30am to the Memorial Park via Trostan Avenue, Castle Street, Bridge Street, Waveney Road and Galgorm Road.

After the Act of Remembrance and laying of wreaths in the Memorial Park the parade with march off at 11:25 to St. Patrick’s Church via Galgorm Road, Lower Mill Street, Wellington Street where the salute will be taken by the Deputy Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim, Church Street, Castle Street before returning to Ballymena Services Club after the Church Service.