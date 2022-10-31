Biggest ever Ballymena Discount Day planned

BALLYMENA Business Improvement District (BID) is ramping up plans for the ‘biggest ever’ Discount Day in history.

Taking place on Thursday November 3, 2022 from 9am to 9pm, the annual Discount Day will see almost 100 businesses take part, ranging from independent and multi-national brands.

The event will offer shoppers and diners special promotions and discounts throughout the day with many ranging from 20 per cent upwards.

Discount Day, formerly known as Church Street Discount Day, has grown hugely in popularity over recent years and is now spread throughout the entire town and both the Fairhill and Tower Centre Shopping Centres. It creates a fantastic buzz and a real boost in both footfall and trade.

Bid Manager

Emma McCrea, Manager of Ballymena BID, said: “The whole BID team are hugely excited about this year’s Ballymena Discount Day. It is always a hugely popular event in our calendar with people coming from far and wide from across Northern Ireland to attend.

“This year, we are delighted to see so many businesses get involved – it is our most ever – and participants include everything from gift and homeware, to jewellery, fashion, and hospitality – and everything in between! Parking in the town is one of the most affordable in Northern Ireland, with parking available from just £1 for five hours. And this year we are overwhelmed by the generosity of Smart Parking at Alexander Street Car Park who are offering free parking on the day as they have teamed up with Ballymena’s Cancer Research Shop to do a huge fundraising drive on Discount Day for stand up to Cancer.”

“Ballymena offers a unique experience, it is over 70 per cent independent businesses, this, combined with a strong High Street brand presence makes it a wonderful destination for shopping, dining and more. This event is a real chance for the retailers to give back to the local community, to thank their ongoing custom and loyalty and to kick-start the festive period. We encourage everyone to come and support Ballymena this Discount Day.”

Deputy Mayor

Deputy Mayor Beth Adger MBE said: “Once again, we are hoping for a hugely successful Discount Day in the town centre following what has been a very difficult time for retailers.

“Support from both retailers and visitors is increasing and it will be great to see the shops in the town thriving with deals that you do not want to miss out on.

“We will be delighted to welcome many new and returning visitors to the town centre to see our fantastic selection of independent and high street stores, not to mention our bars and eateries.”

Board

Lesley McCaughan BID Board member and owner of Follow Coffee said: “As a shopper, I have always loved Ballymena Discount Day, and since we opened our business, it has become a real bumper day for trade in the town. Last year we experienced a 50 per cent increase in trade on that one day. It really does kick-start the Christmas shopping days out in Ballymena.”

Smart Parking are proud to be supporting Cancer Research and Stand Up to Cancer alongside the famous discount day event in Ballymena. Cancer Research UK & Stand Up to Cancer is a fantastic charity that helps to provide much needed funds for lifesaving research.

Bid Deputy Chair

Roy Smyth of Outdoor Adventure at Broadway, Bid Deputy Chair said: “We have in this town a world class offering of independents, offering a warm welcome to every customer, a fantastic shopping experience and national stores to back that offering further. We have free car parking in Alexander Street this year and on pound for five hours still in council carparks.

“Discount day has grown over the years to become a great opportunity for our customers to avail of big discount’s now throughout the town, from its humble beginnings on Church Street it has grown each year involving more stores with the help of BID. We have returning customers each year who buy early for Christmas.

Roy concluded: “So, Discount Day can help everyone with risinh inflation pressures we are all currently experiencing. A warm welcome awaits.”

Ballymena Discount Day will take place on Thursday 3rd November 2022 from 9am to 9pm, visit www.ballymenameans.com for a full list of discounts and follow @ballymenameans on social media for regular updates.