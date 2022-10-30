Rotarians hear inspiring talk on Mercy Ships

OVER 40 Rotarians and friends gathered on Tuesday, 18th October, for an inspiring and thought-provoking evening, led by Guest Speaker, Dr.Michael McBrien.

Dr.Michael McBrien is a Consultant Anaesthetist with the Royal Victoria Hospital but has volunteered no fewer than nine occasions with Mercy Ships in various regions of West Africa. He spoke about how and why he got involved with the Mercy Ships.

Mercy Ships takes hospital ships to the world’s under-served poor, bringing hope, healing and healthcare. The Mercy Ships volunteer crews relieve pain and suffering for thousands every year, and mentor hundreds of local healthcare workers to increase their capacity.

It is estimated 16.9 million people die globally each year from conditions requiring surgical care. 32% of all global deaths are a result of the lack of access to safe, affordable, and timely surgery.

Mercy Ships offers healthcare services without charge to improve the quality of life for people with disability, disfigurement, or disease in Sub-Saharan Africa, through better surgical outcomes and whole-person care.

The medical capacity building programmes improve patient care by supporting local surgical systems, helping strengthen them to become more effective, efficient and responsive.

Having heard about these ships, Dr.McBrien decided to volunteer just over 10 years ago, bringing his professional skills and training as well as his Christian purpose in life, to help those less fortunate. Being able to make such a difference has been a real motivation, treating those as young as 3 months up to 60+.

