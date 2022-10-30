Kells and Connor Association seeks volunteers to join dedicated team

KELLS and Connor Community Improvement Association strive to improve and promote the local community and are on the look out for more volunteers to join their dedicated team.

The Association aim to enhance the appearances of the villages of Kells and Connor and have undertaken many different projects over the years, working hard to secure funding to continue to do more.

Recent developments include the makeover of the area beside the Pharmacy which now has a lovely village green alongside the riverwalk.

Members of the committee along with others also maintain planters, hanging baskets and flowerbeds throughout the villages as well as cutting grass, doing general maintenance and litter picking.

The group have just installed a beautiful bench to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Kells.

In addition to these physical improvements, the committee organise various events throughout the year to encourage the community to come together.

After a couple of years of limited activity, the community enjoyed a wonderfully festive Christmas lights switch on last year.

A great crowd came along to hear some lovely singing from the local church choir, sample some festive treats and of course meet Santa.

During the Jubilee celebrations, they held a special Jubilee Afternoon Tea for older people and a very successful Family Fun Day with inflatables, animals, bbq and face painting.

There are also Clean Ups organised throughout the Spring/Summer and an Annual Remembrance Service at the Memorial Stone.

The Association are keen to continue to support the community through the physical improvements and events and so they are appealing to those in the Kells and Connor Villages and surrounding areas to consider offering their time and talents to assist the current volunteers.

There are many different skills required and the committee would value any additional help that is available. There are opportunities for manual jobs like gardening, watering plants, weeding and litter picking, as well as helping with events.

Whatever skills you have, whether it is admin, IT, catering, design, finance, gardening, publicity, or anything in between, the committee would appreciate your input and support.

The Association work closely with local churches, other organisations and businesses and are very appreciative of these connections.

If you are a business owner or part of an organisation and feel that you can offer some assistance, the group would be very grateful.

Committee meetings are usually held in the Kells and Connor Community Centre on the second Wednesday of the month at 7pm.

If attending these meetings is not possible for you it does not rule you out from being part of the Association and supporting their work.

The next meeting will be on Wednesday 9th November 2022 at 7pm and this will be the Annual AGM which everyone is warmly invited to.

If you would like further information about the Kells and Connor Community Improvement Association or would like to attend the AGM, please contact the Secretary Susanne McNeilly at kccia@outlook.com

There is also a Facebook page (Kells and Connor Community Improvement Association) if you would like to find out more about what is happening in the area and some of the activities that are on in the Community Centre.

You can also message the Facebook page if you have any questions or would like any further information.