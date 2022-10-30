In Pictures: Cambridge House Grammar School Prize Day

THE Principal of Cambridge House Grammar School, Mr P Elliott, warmly welcomed all those present to the Awards Day presentation.

Professor David Barr from the University of Ulster was the Guest of Honour.

Mr Elliott reflected on how the education system at large returned to “business as usual” following the pandemic. He outlined some initiatives such as a mid-day enrichment period to give opportunities for pupils to do something different, re-connect with each other and their teachers in new contexts, and develop new skills and interests.

He welcomed new staff members who had joined the school and bade a fond farewell to those who left.

Mr Elliott highlighted the success of pupils, amid the return of public examinations.

A-Level

He said: “At A-Level, 80% of pupils achieved at least 3 A*-C grades or equivalent; 42% of grades were A* or A; and 70% of grades were A*, A or B.

“The A* grade recognises and rewards outstanding performance at A level, and is awarded to candidates who have achieved an A grade at A level and 90% or more of the Uniform Mark Scale on the aggregated total of their A2 units.

“We give special mention this afternoon to the pupils who gained at least 1 elusive A* grade: Zoe Bell, George Butler, Jack Crawford, Adam Cunningham, Ella Gourley, Ethan Greer, Christy Hill, Philip Kennedy (who gained 2 A* grades), Sarah McIlroy, Matthew McKendry, Jay Russell and Georgie Stone. Gaining at least 3 A grades were Zoe Bell, George Butler, Jack Crawford, Adam Cunningham, Elle Curran, Zach Glass, Ethan Greer, Daniel Herron, Christy Hill, Erin Hutchinson, Philip Kennedy, Callum McAleese, Cameron McCaw, Katie McGladdery, Matthew McLendry, Louise McMullan, Josh Montgomery, Naomi Nevin and Jenna Semple.

“We congratulate all our Year 14 Leavers for the excellent results which conclude their Cambridge House career. 110 pupils completed their Sixth Form studies at the end of June and have moved on to a range of exciting opportunities.

“The step into tertiary education continued to be the dominant pathway for most of our leavers. 76% of our young people were placed via UCAS, with 94% of them successful in gaining entry to their course of choice.”

Mr Elliott continued: “For Year 14 Leavers who have chosen not to pursue full time study, Higher Level Apprenticeships have proven to be an exciting alternative with eight of our young people successful in securing opportunities to, ‘earn while they learn.’

“Mention must be made of Cameron Russell and Naomi Nevin who beat off fierce competition to secure places on the PwC Flying Start degree programme, delivered in partnership with Ulster University.

“Congratulations are also offered to Scott Montgomery who has secured a professional football contract in the United Arab Emirates, an exciting time to be in the region with the Football World Cup kicking off in a matter of weeks.”

AS-Level

Turning to AS Levels, Mr Elliott said: “At AS Level, 30% of grades were A, and 67% of grades were A or B. Year 13 results this year carry forward and constitute 40% of the final A-Level grade, and they also represent a satisfying interim point on the two-year Sixth Form journey.

“We congratulate all our Year 13 students from last year, and we give special mention to those who gained at least 3 A grades: Hannah Carson, Emma Dickey, Jake Gamble, Jack Keys, Ruth McClelland, Craig McLaughlin, Scott Millar, Jacob Oliver, Peter Robinson, Hannah Rodgers and Sarah Shaw.

“At GCSE level, 93% of our Year 12 pupils achieved a least 7 passes at grades A*-C including English and Mathematics, with 51% achieving at least 7 passes at grades A*-B. 12% of all grades were A*, 38% of all grades were A* or A, and nearly 70% of all grades were A*, A or B.

“We give special mention to Holly Frame who gained a full suite of 9 A* grades, Emily Butler, Molly Faulkner and Catherine Lamont who gained 7 A* grades and 2 A grades, Olivia Johnston and Jessica Wylie who gained 6 A* grades and 3 A grades, and Lynne Alexander, Ruth Hamilton, Kushi Kasthuriarachchi, Lucy McDonald, Aimee Russell and Abi Sweetlove whose 9 grades were either A* or A.”

Mr Elliott also detailed other achievements within the school, such as drama, sport, music and school trips.

Mr Elliott concluded: “I wish to pay tribute to my teaching colleagues for the outstanding commitment they have shown to the pupils of Cambridge House, both inside and outside the classroom, in organising such a diverse range of activities for their enjoyment and benefit, and I thank the Board of Governors who voluntarily provide supportive guidance and oversight of the school’s management.

“This afternoon I wish to recognise the work of last year’s Head Boy, Cameron McCaw, Head Girl, Katie McGladdery, and the team of deputies and Senior Prefects, who, when called upon, represented the school with such distinction. Thank you to them all, and best wishes for the future.

“I also thank our current Head Boy, Jacob Oliver, our Head Girl, Rachel McFetridge, and their teams for the excellent work they have done already this year in their ambassadorial roles.

“In conclusion, it has been a pleasure this afternoon to look back and reflect on the successes, achievements, and activities of Cambridge House pupils during the school year 2021-22.

“We wish our Leavers further success in their future endeavours; we congratulate our prize-winners; and we look forward with confidence to continued growth, development, and success for Cambridge House Grammar School in the year ahead. Thank you.