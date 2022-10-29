PSNI Ballymena and Triangle Housing are working with local youth clubs in Ballymena to offer an exciting project with Rawee Skate School at MEABC’s new Skate Park.

Specialist skateboard training was delivered by Rawee Skate School over three evenings from 17th to 19th October for 45 young people from the Ballymena area. Triangle Housing provided the funding to ensure this project got off to a flying start and provided much welcomed pizza for everyone after their skateboard lessons.

Skateboarding is a new Olympic sport and is currently having a massive resurgence world-wide. Not only is Skateboarding a fun sport to learn, it also has many other benefits for today’s young people. Skateboarding offers an array of advantages including coordination, stress relief, precision, reflexes and patience. It is hoped that these young people will discover a passion for skateboarding. Who knows, an Olympian in the making from Ballymena.

MEABC, PSNI and Triangle Housing are working in partnership to deliver the new initiative. Rawee Skate School is providing the expertise and made sure that our novice skaters had lots of fun.

The young people enjoyed 3 fun evenings of learning new skills together and making new friends. Triangle Housing is leading the initiative to develop the project further to include indoor Skate Schools at local youth centres to encourage young people to build their skills and confidence in this growing Olympic sport.

The project will include collaboration between PSNI Ballymena, MEABC, EANI, youth and community groups.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has developed in the new Skate Park facility in the town centre at the People’s Park, a popular venue for all ages and accessible to all.

The skate park has three distinct areas - firstly the ‘street section’ with low level equipment re-creating urban architecture, where riders can practice technical tricks.

Secondly, the faster paced ‘ramp section’ with a jump box where riders can practice getting air, and thirdly the mini section featuring bowl elements where riders can practice their transition skills.

The design caters for all of the main disciplines of wheeled sport such as skateboard, BMX, scooter and inline, along with disabled access requirements.

The facility is suitable for all age and skill levels. Inherent within the design is activities and access for young people regardless of their perceived ability, featuring a mix of street and transition elements with suitable flow between areas.

Triangle Housing is delivering a ‘5 Years 5 Miles’ Good Relations Plan for Ballymena, working with the community in the 5-mile area around its shared housing projects.

Triangle Housing has invested over £8m in new homes in the Ballymena area. The additional Good Relations funding of over £840,000 is supported by the Department for Communities.

Maurice Millar, Housing Manager for Triangle Housing stated, “Triangle Housing is very well known in the Ballymena area as a provider of high quality, affordable social housing and for its social enterprise initiative, Alternative Angles. Triangle looks forward to building strong and mutually beneficial partnerships with youth centres, PSNI, and MEABC and the local community.

Maurice added that Triangle welcomes the opportunity to deliver its ‘Five years Five Miles’ Good Relations Plan which will actively engage with Mid and East Antrim citizens to develop and deliver projects that will ensure sustainable and meaningful engagement and build shared neighbourhoods, where diversity is celebrated, and community capacity is increased.”

Triangle Housing currently has 7 shared housing developments across Northern Ireland that include Regents Park, Galgorm Road and Broadway Avenue in Ballymena.