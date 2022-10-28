Missing man may have visited Ballymena - police

Dessie Blackadder

Dessie Blackadder

Friday 28 October 2022 11:22

Police are continuing to appeal for any information on Ian Watterson who has been reported missing since September and who may have visited the Ballymena area.

Ian is 56 years old and was last seen on the Falls Road near its junction with the Donegall Road, Belfast at around 8.50pm on Wednesday 21 September. Ian is 5’9 tall, of slim build, with short grey hair, clean shaven, and is believed to have been wearing a baseball cap, dark blue and grey tracksuit with black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Ian or knows of his current whereabouts should contact police in Woodbourne by calling 101, quoting serial 1577 14/10/22.

