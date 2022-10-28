Cuppa campaign

LOCAL charity Women’s Aid ABCLN has launched a Make A Cuppa fundraiser to help raise funds for women and children affected by domestic abuse.

Women’s Aid ABCLN Manager, Karen McConkey says “We are encouraging everyone to put the kettle on and join us! Make A Cuppa for Women’s Aid ABCLN this autumn and help us raise funds for women and children affected by domestic abuse.”

“You can host a Make A Cuppa coffee morning in your workplace, community or school. Come together virtually online or in person with family, friends and colleagues for a ‘cuppa’ tea or coffee. Don’t forget the cakes and buns, and simply ask everyone to make a small donation.”

Karen says “Women’s Aid ABCLN are delighted to be re-launching Make A Cuppa after several years when it was impossible to come together. With the cost of living crisis it is more important than ever that we do all we can to support women and children who need our help the most in our local community.”

Women’s Aid ABCLN provides confidential support, information and emergency accommodation for women and children who are affected by domestic abuse across Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey. In 2020–2021 the charity supported 1,473 women and 1,968 children living with domestic abuse, including 78 women and 40 children in refuge.

Karen says “One in four women will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime. PSNI respond to one incident of domestic abuse every 16 minutes, and we know that for every incident the impact on women and children can be devastating.”

Over the coming weeks Women’s Aid ABCLN will be hosting a Make A Cuppa ‘Open Day’ in each of its local centres including The Naomi Centre in Ballymena on Tuesday 8th November from 10am – 11.30am.

Karen says “Join us to find out more about how you can support our work with women and children affected by domestic abuse in the local community and Make A Cuppa for Women’s Aid ABCLN this autumn.”

For more information and to register for Make A Cuppa you can call 028 25 632136 or simply go to https://register.enthuse.

com/ps/event/MakeACuppa