Ukrainian woman living in Ballymena thanks UK for 'opening hearts and homes' to refugees fleeing Russian invasion

A UKRAINIAN woman, who has sought refuge in Ballymena, set out to complete a 'Ride of Gratitude' earlier this month, as a way to convey her thanks to the United Kingdom for their aid to Ukrainian citizens fleeing the Russian invasion.

Viktoriia Shakhorina is originally from Ivano-Frankivsk in Western Ukraine and is a former official of the city executive committee and a manager in several companies.

Two months ago, Viktoriia decided to escape the Russian bombardment of her home town and arrived in Ballymena in July.

Residing in the Harryville area of Ballymena and with her ever improving English, Viktoriia decided she wanted to show her deep gratitude to those who have helped her reach safety.

A keen cyclist, who has travelled around Europe and undertaken many pilgrimages, Viktoriia decided on a 'Ride of Gratitude'.

The Ride would begin at Balmoral Castle and end at Windsor Castle, with Viktoriia cycling from Scotland to England draped in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

The trip route was as follows: Ballater-Braemar-Glenshee Ski Resort-Perth - Edinburgh- Berwick upon Tweed - Newcastle upon Tyne- York- Nottingham.

Speaking to the Ballymena Guardian, Viktoriia said: "On October 4, this year, I started to cycle my Ride of Gratitude to all the people of the United Kingdom and in Bright Memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"The journey would be completed by bicycle from Balmoral Castle to Buckingham Palace and onto Windsor - a total of almost 800 miles.

"The cycle was in order to say words of sincere gratitude to everyone I met along the way for this incredible support of Ukraine and Ukrainians.

"I stopped the trip near Nottingham, as the massive missile and aerial bombardment of most cities in Ukraine began last Monday - cities where my parents and adult sons live.

"I bought a train ticket to London and started looking for plane tickets to Northern Ireland to get my documents and fly to Ukraine.

"It was no longer possible to continue the bicycle ride, because the news was terrible.

"I am very blessed to have met so many wonderful people during my journey.

"I thanked everyone for their support of Ukraine and Ukrainians and I heard sincere words of support for my Ukraine and received hugs from the residents of Ukraine. I hugged several hundred people!

"For me and for every Ukrainian, it is very important that every resident of the United Kingdom heard words of gratitude.

"Great Britain is a country with incredibly kind people, with open hearts and homes for Ukrainians. This is very touching. God bless you!"

Viktoriia has received a warm welcome in the short time she has been in Ballymena.

She said: "I travelled a lot before the war. I met many people in different countries. But, when I arrived in Ballymena, I was genuinely surprised by the people.

"They are the friendliest, most hospitable and best people in the world. Everyone is ready to help. Everyone cares what's wrong with you and how you feel.

"In my opinion, it is impossible to feel lonely in Ballymena. People opened their homes and their hearts to Ukrainians. People smile to you on the street and say hello. It's so touching.

"I am so grateful for that! I am grateful to the Elim church, which unites and supports Ukrainians very much.

"Every Sunday we gather there for lunch and socialising, which is prepared for us by local residents.

"We also met for Sunday lunch at Wellington Church and the Baptist Church. I plan to stay in Ballymena as I am blessed to have such wonderful people around me."

Viktoriia concluded: "Also, the mission of my ride is the "Bless You" project. The goal is to contact people who currently live in Ukraine and residents of Great Britain and another countries.

"My dream right now is that Ukrainians living in Ukraine and suffering from the war would be able to receive Christmas cards with warm words or a gift from strangers.

"So, that they feel that they are important, that they are remembered and supported.

"Living now in Ukraine is very difficult, both morally and financially. A small gift or letter or card will give a moment of happiness, faith and hope to people suffering from war.

"Once again, I sincerely thank you for the help and support from all Ukrainians. We will never forget your help, open hearts and homes for Ukrainians. We are praying for you, your families, Great Britain and Ukraine."