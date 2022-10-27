The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat crowned AA Hotel of the Year Northern Ireland 2022

THE Rabbit Hotel & Retreat has been crowned AA Hotel of the Year Northern Ireland in the prestigious AA Hospitality Awards.

Coming back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the glittering awards ceremony at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London was hosted by Gabby Logan, celebrating the UK’s top hotels, restaurants, and pubs and the people behind them.

The AA Hospitality Awards span 15 categories, honouring the best hotels, restaurants, and spas across the UK, and celebrating individuals with awards such as the Lifetime Achievement Award, Chefs’ Chef Award and more.

Opened in June 2020, the Rabbit Hotel & Retreat, a 33-bedroom boutique hotel and spa located in Templepatrick, has been dramatically transformed to include a £2 million Relaxation Burrow spa area which completed construction last year.

Perched by the edge of a stunning lake, the spa area offers total tranquillity, boasts unique attractions including Swedish sauna, an aromatherapy steam room, halotherapy salt chamber and Roman inspired bath and hot tubs, and has recently unveiled a range of bespoke spa treatments ranging from an IMAGE Skincare personalized facial, or a herbal green tea massage, to a full body ritual inclusive of skin exfoliation, scalp relaxation and leg energizer.

The Rabbit is also the first hotel in the island of Ireland to offer a heated lakeside beach complete with a Lake Bar, sunken lounge and plush cabanas for a laid back, luxurious experience. A Day Spa package with full spa access, lunch, and 60-minute spa treatment is launching on 1st October.

It also boasts a unique banqueting suite and wedding venue - The Loft - offering unabridged luxury in a magical setting, with high vaulted ceilings, chandeliers adorned with foliage, marble dining tables, dramatic fireplaces and a stunning romantic lake view from the spacious outdoor terrace.

Lynsey Gordon, General Manager at The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat said: “We are proud and honoured to be recognised by the AA at these most prestigious awards. This is a fantastic endorsement of all the hard work that has gone into the extensive redevelopment at The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat.

“This award reinforces our unwavering commitment to delivering an outstanding experience and recognises our team's talents, dedication and efforts. We are incredibly grateful to all our guests for their support and we look forward to creating many more memory-making moments at The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat.”

Galgorm has received numerous awards and accolades for their stellar service and offering, including receiving the Four AA Red Star Award for excellence in quality and hospitality last year, as well as previously holding the coveted title of Global Luxury Spa Hotel of the Year.

Since opening, The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat has been included in numerous prestigious listings including the Irish Independent’s #Indo50 Top 50 Hotels to visit on the island of Ireland.

For more information, please visit https://www.rabbithotel.com/ or follow @therabbit_hotel.