O'Dowd announces investment of £88m in new zero emission buses

INFRA-

STRUCTURE Minister John O’Dowd has announced an investment of £88million for zero emission buses and associated EV charging infrastructure for the public transport network.

A contract securing the supply of 100 new buses has been signed this week between Translink and Wrightbus.

Minister O’Dowd said: “Enormous strides have already been made to ‘green’ our public transport network with £98million invested by my Department since 2020 for the supply of over 140 zero emission buses for the Translink fleet and the associated electric vehicle charging and hydrogen refuelling infrastructure.

“I am delighted to announce a further investment of £88million which will deliver an additional 100 zero emission buses and EV charging infrastructure for our public transport network. This investment will be fundamental in creating cleaner and greener transport as we seek to tackle the climate emergency and improve air quality across the North.”

Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive, said: “This further significant investment in zero emission buses supports our plans to decarbonise our fleet and lead the transport transformation in Northern Ireland.

“We would like to thank the Minister and his Department for this investment which enables us to deliver the benefits of zero emission technology to more areas across NI, with 40 buses being allocated to Ulsterbus services and 60 being added to the existing zero emission Metro fleet in Belfast. These new buses will run on sustainably sourced 'green' electricity and offer the latest standards in comfort, quality and accessibility.”