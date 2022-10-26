New VIP experience at IMC Cinema

ONCE upon a time, cinema-goers faced the standard formula of a basicseat, a soft drink and, of course, a tub of popcorn.

Essentially, that kept the vast majority content and the silver screen packed the punters in to see huge blockbusters for generations.

But in recent years, streaming services have come on by leaps and bounds. Buffering spinning wheels are essentially a thing of the past and online sites such as Netflix, Amazon and host of others are competing for your entertainment spend.

It's fair to say that the Covid lockdowns had a major part to play inthe rise of digital but now that people are out and about again, cinema operators are keen to welcome them back with a revolutionary concept which provides unheard of levels of comfort and a sensory satisfaction.

Ballymena's IMC Cinema is a part of that revolution.

They're putting a night at the movies right back to the top of the 'must do' agenda.

IMC recently open the local area's first 'LuXX VIP Cinema' studio and it really is a galaxy away from the standard theatre offering.

A spokesperson for IMC Ballymena expains: "We wanted to give our customers a real VIP experience in Ballymena and to achieve this we have invested strongly, especially in the the LuXX Cinema - but we are convinced customers will see that it has been well worth it."

LuXX features a brand new wall to wall large screen and state of the art laser technology projection coupled with immersive dolby surround sound.

And the LuXX experience is delivered to customers who will be accommodated in arguably the finest electrically adjustable seating ever installed for cinema audiences.

These seats will put a night on the sofa into perspective. They are the latest in deluxe reclining seats. They also feature extra legroom designed to give customers the ultimate in comfort.

There really is no better way to watch a movie.

IMC Management is adamant that the audience for truly great cinema remains strong but they are equally aware that the industry has to move with the times with a total package of top class entertainment and top class viewing environment.

"Years ago, people turned up at cinemas because it was a captive market. That is no longer the case so we have to go that extra mile to ensure that a visit to the silver screen is back in its rightful place at the summit of the entertainment agenda.

"We know that the LuXX Cinema experience at Ballymena IMC ticks all those boxes," they said.

Movie lovers will be salivating at some of the major features coming to Ballymena including superhero films 'Black Adam' and 'Black Panther'.

And these will be followed later in the year by the eagerly anticipated 'Avatar 2' which viewers can watch in 3d.

Seats at the LuXX studio can be booked online via the IMC Ballymena website. www.imccinemas.ie