First female winner of SAS:Who Dares Wins is guest speaker at Academy Prize Day

A FORMER SAS: Who Dares Wins winner and Consultant Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgeon, will be the guest speaker at the upcoming Ballymena Academy Annual Prize Distribution.

Louise McCullough is a former Ballymena Academy pupil and is originally from the Portglenone area.

She was the first female victor on the gruelling Channel 4 programe Who Dares Wins. She is also a medical professional employed at NHS Grampian and Albyn Hospital, in Scotland.

Louise said: “It’s an absolute honour to be asked to talk at the Ballymena Academy prize giving.”

Louise graduated from the University of Dundee in 2002. Through her career working in the North East of Scotland her specialist areas of interest include trauma, orthopaedic oncology and sports injuries.

Her hobbies include running, boxing, weight training and staying fit and she volunteers as team doctor for Aberdeen Rugby and is part of the medical team at the Scottish Rugby Union.

These interests led her to apply for the Channel 4 documentary SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Over the eleven day period, Louise and 24 other participants travelled to South America for gruelling physical and mental challenges and training typically used as part of army and special forces recruitment.

The process included physical training, sleep and food deprivation, torture and interrogation, and more to identify recruits who would be capable of being an elite special forces solider.

Louise demonstrated resilience and determination through this process to be the first ever female to pass selection on the Channel 4 show.

Louise is a focused, determined individual with an impressive background of National and International presentations in her role as an orthopaedic surgeon.

She has the diversity to relate her experiences both from her medical and fitness background as well as her adventures on SAS: Who Dares Wins to a wide range of audiences.

Providing motivational speaking and question and answer sessions focusing on mental resilience, teamwork and challenging yourself.

In her keynote talks Louise recounts the challenges and shares the tools and knowledge she deployed to achieve this monumental goal, tailoring individual talks to suit the audience.

Louise will speak at the Ballymena Academy Prize Giving ceremony on Friday, October 28 at 1.30pm.