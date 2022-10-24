Police appeal after rash of rural crime

Detectives in Ballymena are investigating a series of recent rural crimes where a number of high-value items were reported stolen from properties in the area.

"On Tuesday 20th October a report was received of a theft of a generator from a property in the Tullykittagh Road area of Clogh.

“It is believed that this occurred sometime between midnight and 6.20pm.

"It was further reported that sometime between 5.30pm on Friday 21st October and 12pm on Saturday 22nd October, items were stolen from another address in the Tullykittagh Road area.

"The items stolen include an Ivor Williams trailer, three trailer digger buckets, an Atlas Copco rock hammer and an Arbo Cut 2000 hedge cutter.

"Our enquiries are ongoing into these incidents, which we cannot rule out as being linked, and I would appeal to anyone who may have information to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1542 of 20/10/22."

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/